Breaking News
Hollywood Life

White House On Lockdown As Gunman Shoots Himself Near North Lawn: 1st Videos Of Scary Scene

REX/Shutterstock
Tomas Satoransky, Kyle Lowry. Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, close the area to pedestrian traffic, . A man apparently shot himself along the north fence of the White House midday, according to the Secret Service, which also said he was being treated for the wound White House, Washington, USA - 03 Mar 2018
Tomas Satoransky, Kyle Lowry. Law enforcement officer stands at the entrance to Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, after the area was closed to pedestrian traffic, . The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident White House Shooting, Washington, USA - 03 Mar 2018
Tomas Satoransky, Kyle Lowry. Law enforcement officers gather infront of the White House in Washington, . The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident White House Shooting, Washington, USA - 03 Mar 2018
Tomas Satoransky, Kyle Lowry. Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, take up positions as they close the area to pedestrian traffic, . The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident White House Shooting, Washington, USA - 03 Mar 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

A man shockingly shot himself outside of the White House at the fence of the North Lawn on Mar. 3 at around noon. Watch cops arriving at the scene of the scary incident here.

Cops rushed to the White House in Washington D.C. on Mar. 3 after a man reportedly shot himself around noon at the fence of the North Lawn and things got frantic really quickly. The Secret Service put the White House on lockdown after a pair of shots were heard, according to the NY Daily News. One video of the frantic scene was posted by a Twitter user and it shows many people running while cop cars could be seen rushing by with their sirens at full blast. Another Video from CBS shows police during the active situation. SEE THE VIDEOS BELOW.

The Secret Service also tweeted an update that read, “Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.” The man’s condition has yet to be released and no other injuries were reported. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not at the White House during the shooting and are currently vacationing in Mar-a-Lago. They have yet to publicly speak out about the disturbing incident.

The unexpected shooting happens just weeks after Trump was slammed by students who survived the devastating shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. They spoke out and said they believed the tragic shooting, which took 17 lives and injured many others, could have been prevented if Trump took a stand on proper gun control. The current Commander-in-Chief recently had a town hall with some Parkland students and suggested that teachers in schools be armed to protect themselves, which caused a lot of controversy.