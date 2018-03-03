White House On Lockdown As Gunman Shoots Himself Near North Lawn: 1st Videos Of Scary Scene

A man shockingly shot himself outside of the White House at the fence of the North Lawn on Mar. 3 at around noon. Watch cops arriving at the scene of the scary incident here.

Cops rushed to the White House in Washington D.C. on Mar. 3 after a man reportedly shot himself around noon at the fence of the North Lawn and things got frantic really quickly. The Secret Service put the White House on lockdown after a pair of shots were heard, according to the NY Daily News. One video of the frantic scene was posted by a Twitter user and it shows many people running while cop cars could be seen rushing by with their sirens at full blast. Another Video from CBS shows police during the active situation. SEE THE VIDEOS BELOW.

The Secret Service also tweeted an update that read, “Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.” The man’s condition has yet to be released and no other injuries were reported. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not at the White House during the shooting and are currently vacationing in Mar-a-Lago. They have yet to publicly speak out about the disturbing incident.

The unexpected shooting happens just weeks after Trump was slammed by students who survived the devastating shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. They spoke out and said they believed the tragic shooting, which took 17 lives and injured many others, could have been prevented if Trump took a stand on proper gun control. The current Commander-in-Chief recently had a town hall with some Parkland students and suggested that teachers in schools be armed to protect themselves, which caused a lot of controversy.

3 shots fired at #whitehouse in #WashingtonDC . Area is now locked down. pic.twitter.com/rRQ2IXinQ7 — Florian Luhn (@FlorianLuhn) March 3, 2018