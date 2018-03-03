Travis Scott Helping Kylie Jenner With Her Makeup Line: It’s His ‘New Part-Time Job’

Kylie Cosmetics has a new employee: Travis Scott! The rapper joked that his ‘new part-time job’ is helping his girlfriend test eyeshadow. See the pic!

Travis Scott, 25, just nabbed himself a side gig! The rapper proved that he has what it takes to be a makeup photographer when he shared an image on Snapchat showing off eyeshadow swatches on Kylie Jenner‘s arm. “New part-time job,” Travis captioned the preview of his girlfriend’s upcoming palette. He took the joke one step further by directing the lip-kit mogul’s arm to show off the 16 matte and glittery shades. Unfortunately for Kylie Cosmetics fans, though, he used a black and white filter so you can’t actually tell which colors will make it into the new collection. Check out the pic below!

The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker isn’t the only loved one of Kylie’s who’s been involved with her cosmetics company. Not only has she collaborated with both Khloe and Kim Kardashian on special Kylie Cosmetics collections, but her latest release was inspired by her daughter, Stormi Webster. The Weather Collection dropped on Feb. 28, and it featured palettes named, “Calm Before The Storm,” and “Eye Of The Storm.” Of course, there were also some matte lipsticks and even a yellow “Kyliner” that’s already sold out.

The couple have both gushed about their little bundle of joy this week. March 1 marked one month since their baby’s birth, and the proud parents couldn’t help but celebrate the milestone on social media. Travis shared an adorable pic to Snapchat of his first child rocking a pink sweater that said “Daddy” inside a heart. “My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course,” he captioned the sweet post. The post didn’t show Stormi’s whole face, but later that day, her mom posted two photos on Instagram of her cradling the infant. The photos were accompanied by the caption, “my angel baby is 1 month old today.” Aww! Less than 30 days away until we get a 2 month update! We’ll be waiting for it, as well as this new eyeshadow collection that Kylie and Travis have been teasing.