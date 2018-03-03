Tori Spelling Returns To Social Media After Alleged Breakdown — Did She Say What Happened?

Tori Spelling is breaking her silence with her first social media post since allegedly having a breakdown. We’ve got what she had to say!

Actress Tori Spelling has had a super drama filled week, but you’d never know it from her return to social media on March 2. The mother of five celebrated the first birthday of her youngest child Beau as he turned one and posted a super sweet Instagram video of the youngster. The vid shows the adorable tot on his belly while the Beverly Hills 90210 alum can be heard cooing “Who’s one today?” while husband Dean McDermott, 51, can he head saying “Hey buddy! Happy Birthday!” Tori tells the little boy how much his parents love him while Dean sweetly calls him the nickname “Tickles.” It was a nice surprise as Tori has been absent from the ‘gram since Jan. 25. She captioned the video “Beau Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy and I ❤️👶🏼You SO much!!”

It looks like all is well in Tori’s life again after two days of weirdness. She allegedly called the cops on Feb. 28 to report that someone was trying to break into her house when it just turned out to be Dean coming home. Then the next day the police were at her house allegedly due to Tori’s behavior. TMZ reported that someone called 911 around 7AM PST on March 1. The caller supposedly said Tori was acting very “aggressive,” going through what one source told TMZ was a “nervous breakdown.” She’s the mom to five kids under ten with a brood including Liam McDermott, 10, Stella McDermott, 9, Hattie McDermott, 6, Finn McDermott, 5, and Beau. And her husband’s notorious infidelity has caused stress to their marriage over the years. That’s not an easy life.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, the actress is in a bit of a funk. “Tori is overwhelmed with her family life and her struggles are real,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Tori is having a tough time all over, from her waning career, trust issues with her husband, she has her hands full with her kids, a challenging relationship with her mother and her financial difficulties…everything adds up to a real tough time for the mom of five.” So far Tori hasn’t publicly addressed whatever went down at her home yesterday, but today everything looks picture perfect!