Awww! Tiny just posted a totally precious clip of her daughter Heiress that you just have to see!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is a machine! She’s mother, a wife and a singer in a huge music act! However, even she needs to slow down once in a while. And what better way to do that than to bond with her precious 1-year-old daughter Heiress! And because Tiny’s clearly a giver, she gifted fans the totally adorable moment she shared with the little one!”While I’m celebrating @officialxscape #Xscap3 new ep I had to take a small break & celebrate my smart baby @heiressdharris she wow’s me everyday with something new! My Sunshine #PHD #Lucky7 #Heir #Toots #DontMindThisHair #WeJustWakingUp,” she captioned the clip in which the little one effortlessly grabs the letters her mother requests off the ground. So sweet! Head here for more photos of this amazing family!

As Tiny mentioned, she is especially busy these days with her group XSCAP3 dropping their new album! On March 2, the release, titled Here For It, arrived and we are obsessed! This is their first release since Kandi Burruss, 41, left the group (for the second time) and we think they sound better than they have in years! On top of that, we’re hearing that her love life with T.I., 37, is firing on all cylinders!

“Tiny walked in on Tip watching Ashley Graham’s twerking video, but instead of getting jealous she sat down and they watched it together again. They both think Ashley is gorgeous, but Tiny definitely twerks it better. There’s just no contest. But, watching Ashley do her thing got Tiny twerking for Tip. It led to them having a very wild time together, Tiny is still smiling.” OMG!