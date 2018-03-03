When you bring the casts of ‘The Royals’ and ‘The Arrangement,’ you’re bound to have some fun. HollywoodLife is debuting a brand-new promo teasing E!’s incredible Sunday night lineup.

Are you down to Sunday? There’s nothing quite like Sunday nights on E! The Royals and The Arrangement return for all-new seasons on March 11, and HollywoodLife is premiering an EXCLUSIVE promo in honor of the lineup. Alexandra Park and William Moseley of The Royals team up with Christine Evangelista and Josh Henderson of The Arrangement for one wild Sunday night in. In the promo, one woman’s co-worker asks her if she went out on Sunday night. She stayed in, but her night was far from boring.

Alexandra, William, Christine, and Josh arrive at her apartment and bring all the fun. From drinking to spray painting the wall to smashing a wedding cake, this crew doesn’t hold back. That’s why Sunday nights on E! are so legendary! There’s nothing like the back-to-back lineup of The Arrangement at 9 p.m. and The Royals at 10 p.m. Fans have waited a long time for these fan fave E! shows to return. This promo is getting us all even more psyched, am I right? Get your DVRs ready.

Season 2 of The Arrangement will feature Megan taking control and forging ahead with her plan to take down The Institute of The Higher Mind. She is also planning her A-list wedding to Kyle. This season will explore Kyle’s dark past, as well as why and how he’s connected to IHM leader Terence Anderson and his wife Deann Anderson. As for The Royals, season 4 picks up after Prince Robert is crowned King of England. Prince Liam and his recently dethroned uncle Cyrus team up, as Queen Helena struggles to control her unruly brood and figure out her role in the palace. Jasper will try to recapture Princess Eleanor’s heart one more time, but is it too late?