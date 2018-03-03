Kylie Jenner just gave her Snapchat followers a first up-close look at Stormi Webster’s face! Check out the adorable video here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Snapchat to post a 4-second video of baby Stormi Webster, and Stormi is ready for her close-up! In the quick video, Kylie even added some cute effects to her newborn’s precious face as she sucks on a pacifier! Stormi may only be a few weeks old, but she’s already Snapchat famous. Seriously, Stormi might already be the cutest baby of all the Kardashians. Check out Kylie’s sweet Snapchat reveal below!

Not to be outdone, Stormi’s proud dad Travis Scott, 25, shared the cute pic of Stormi as well, calling his daughter “our little rager!” We reported earlier how in addition to chipping in for parenting duties, Travis is also lending a helping hand, literally, for Kylie’s makeup line. While he holds Kylie’s hand in a Snapchat pic, the lip kit mogul shows off her eyeshadow swatches on her arm. Unfortunately for all you Kylie Cosmetic fans out there, he posted the picture in black-and white.