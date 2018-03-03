‘SNL’: Donald Trump Addresses WH Resignations: ‘Jared Kushner Is Basically The Hottest Chick Left’

Wow! Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump is back again and he hilariously admits that he all his employees are running for the hills!

Saturday Night Live returned with another absolutely amazing appearance from President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin, 59)! This time, the POTUS addressed the tragic shooting in Florida and the fact that all his White House aids are vanishing before his eyes! “If I have to make America’s schools safe all by myself I will. Just like how I’m running the White House all by myself. Because these people who work for me keep resigning. Hope Hicks. She’s like a daughter to me. So smart. So hot… I mean Jared Kushner is basically the hottest chick left in the place!” Absolutely hilarious! Head here for loads more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy show!

Fans know that this incredible opening sketch is just the latest in what has been an endless string of amazing episodes offering biting topical humor, largely directed at the chaos in Washington. On the Jan. 27 installment, SNL alum and the evening’s host Will Ferrell, 50, reprised perhaps his most famous character for the cold opening — George W. Bush! While supposedly broadcasting from basement (which was naturally made up to look like the Oval Office) he 43rd President of the United States discussed his newfound popularity in light of President Donald Trump’s abysmal approval ratings.

“According to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high. That’s right, Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might end up on Mt. Rushmore next to Washington, Lincoln and…I wanna say Kensington. I don’t know. But the point is suddenly I’m popular AF.” Bush (played by Ferrell) went on to say that although he’s enjoying his rising popularity, he’s here to remind us that his presidency “was really bad.” That’s when he and Condoleezza Rice (played by Leslie Jones, 50) sang a little diddy about their troubling time in the White House. Lyrics include: “Boy the way the game was played, everybody knew their place. Cheney shot a guy in the face , the housing market went to hell. Nazis kept it to themselves, Bin Laden was live and well. Those were the days.” Just amazing.