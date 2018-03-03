Rick Ross’ Family & Baby Mama Arrive At Hospital In A Panic As Rapper Is Put On Life Support

Rick Ross’ family and one of his baby mamas rushed to the hospital in Miami on Mar. 2 after the rapper was put on life support and started battling for his life. Get the details here.

Rick Ross, 42, was hospitalized during the early morning of Mar. 1 and after being put on life support, his family and several companions, including one of his baby mamas, have rushed to the Miami area hospital to be by his side. The group was seen arriving at the hospital on Mar. 2 in a White Rolls-Royce and they were in such a panic to get out, they didn’t even shut the car doors, according to TMZ. Although it was not confirmed which baby mama it was, Rick has three children, his third with model Briana Camille. Since the news about Rick has been out, many fans have been concerned over his condition and with his family and friends responding with such a panic, it doesn’t look so good.

Shortly after Rick was checked into the hospital, it was reported that he was battling a severe case of pneumonia and was hooked up to an ECMO, a machine that takes over the function of the heart and lungs, which means the rapper is unconscious. The issue started when a 911 call was made from Rick’s home with a report of a person in distress who was breathing heavily and unresponsive. The caller also stated that Rick had a history of seizures.

When inquiring about Rick’s health, HollywoodLife.com recently spoke with cardiologist Dr. Tanya Dutta, who works at Westchester Medical Center, who advised us that the reason Rick is on a life support machine is most likely because his pneumonia is so bad that not enough oxygen is making it into the bloodstream. He could be on it for days or weeks but doctors try to keep it going for as short of a time as possible since the patient has to be unconscious to receive it.

We continue to send healing wishes to Rick and his family at this difficult time.