Razzies Winners List 2018: ‘The Emoji Movie’, Tom Cruise, Tyler Perry & More!

It’s once again time to celebrate the most loathed movies of the year! See which actors and films took home a Razzie!

Every year, Hollywood assembles to decide which films were the biggest stinkers — and we just got our answers! The 38th Golden Raspberry Awards have been announced, shining a light on all the films released over the past 12 months that maybe we’d like to forget! This year, several films found themselves contenders in multiple categories! These films include Baywatch, Transformers XVII: Last Knight and BOO 2: A Medea Halloween. When it rains, it pours, right?

Among this year’s contenders for Worst Picture was Mother!, The Mummy and Fifty Shades Freed. However, only one film can take home this (not at all) coveted prize! The winner was The Emoji Movie. Congrats? Among the actors nominated for Worst Actor was a veritable who’s-who of the industry’s biggest names including Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, Jamie Dornan and Mark Wahlberg. Guess that just goes to show: the best are sometimes the most loathed as well! And this year’s winner for worst performance was Tom Cruise! Ouch.

We should note that, over the years, tons of actors and actresses who’ve won Academy Awards have also won Razzies. Don’t believe us? Ben Affleck, Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry and even Al Pacino are among them! Head here to see loads more. Let’s face it: learning to laugh at yourself is a key ingredient in this biz!

HollywoodLife.com has the full winner’s list below–

Worst Picture:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Actress:

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!

Tyler Perry, BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

Worst Actor:

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor:

Javier Bardem, Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Director:

Darren Aronofsky, Mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay:

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It!

Baywatch