Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump In Clingy Dresses: Tokyo Pics & More

Khloe Kardashian may be pregnant but that hasn’t stopped her from rocking loads of sexy dresses that showcase her growing bump! See the pics!

When most women realize they have a baby on the way, they tend to opt for more comfy clothes. Not Khloe Kardashian! The 33-year-old reality star is sticking with clingy dresses and we absolutely love her for it! She’s currently with her sisters Kim, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in Japan filming their reality show, naturally. And KoKo has used the trip to show off her bump in some incredibly sexy outfits! See tons more photos of Khloe rocking skimpy dresses while expecting her first child right here!

While visiting the Bamboo Forest with Kourt, she showed off her amazing curves in a pink-and-white dress under a pink fur coat! So hot! Who says you can’t be pregnant and drop-dead gorgeous! On Feb. 28, Khloe stepped out in Tokyo with her 2 sisters for some fun on the town! While Kimmie went braless in a blazer, Khloe threw on a sparkling silver dress and a black trench coat! Wow!

Before they left town, Khloe was also flaunting her bump in selfie after sexy selfie! But we can’t say we blame her. When you look this good, you just gotta share it! Speaking of photos of her bump, she’s gotten some flak from fans for always choosing to cradle her tummy in every photo lately. But don’t worry, Khloe fired back! “People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweet. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!” She’s our hero!