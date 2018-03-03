Paris Jackson Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Hottest Looks

Paris Jackson can pretty much pull off any look she wants! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week! Pics!

Although Hollywood is cram-packed with children of legendary performers and power players trying to make a name for themselves, Paris Jackson easily stands apart! Why? Not only is she completely gorgeous, her style walks the line between boho glamour and smoldering New Age elegance! While the rest of the industry is loading up on cocktail dresses and poolside parties, all Paris needs is a colorful shawl and a grassy meadow to put our weekends to shame! That’s why this stunning socialite is our pick for Instagram Queen of the Week!

Let’s face it, Instagram is crowded with beautiful girls carefully posing in perfected makeup and at just the right angle in order to show off their amazing figure in a scandalous outfit. And then there’s Paris! She just casually shares moments from her life and still manages to take our breath away! In fact, she often goes makeup free while sharing candids of herself bonding with a new furry friend or exploring a scenic spot — and we simply can’t get enough of it! This is what effortless beauty looks like! See more photos of Paris right here!

As fans know, Paris also has several fun and outlandish tattoos. And she’s a pro at picking outfits that highlight her amazing ink, not to mention her slender figure. And we adore the quirky frames she uses when she wants to add some vintage sophistication to an ensemble. Whether it’s a sizzling dress featuring loads of cleavage or a tassel-covered number that perfectly off-sets her incredible blonde waves, Paris knows how to give her wild style the extra touches that make her downright mesmerizing! Never stop dazzling us with your beautiful adventures, Paris!