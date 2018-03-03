Lauren B. Vs. Becca: Which Of Arie’s Final 2 ‘Bachelor’ Girls Has The Hottest Photos?

‘The Bachelor’ finale is almost here, and it’s down to Lauren B. and Becca. Before the final episode, take a look at their hottest photos! Who do you think will win Arie’s heart?

After weeks of watching Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, get to know nearly 30 women and embrace his second chance at love, he’s narrowed down his choices to Lauren Burnham, 25, and Becca Kufrin, 27. Arie and his final two have been through their fair share of drama, and it’s not over yet. The season 22 finale is going to be nothing short of game-changing. Who will win Arie’s heart in the end? Will he pick Lauren, the beautiful tech salesperson from Virginia Beach? Or will he choose Becca, the gorgeous publicist from Minnesota?

While the girls have had to be fairly quiet on social media while the show’s been on the air, but that hasn’t stopped them from posting pretty selfies and photos from their adventures! Lauren recently posted a picture she took with Arie while they were in France. Lauren sizzled in a burgundy velvet dress. “WOW,” she captioned the photo, along with a red rose emoji.

Just a few days before the finale, Becca shared photo from Peru, where the finale took place. Becca donned a stunning white lace dress for the pic. “When you show up to a vineyard with your own wine in a water bottle 💁🏻 #byob #noragrets,” she captioned the Instagram photo. Arie has fallen in love with two women who are gorgeous on the inside and outside. The finale is going to be very emotional, that’s for sure.

The 2-hour finale of The Bachelor season 22 will air March 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by a 1-hour After the Final Rose special. The After the Final Rose special will continue on March 6 with a 2-hour event.