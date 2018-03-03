Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Show Off Their Baby Bumps On ‘KUWTK’: ‘We’re Excited’

We’re finally getting a glimpse of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy on ‘KUWTK’! She and Khloe compared their baby bumps in this new clip. Check it out!

Kylie Jenner, 20, kept her pregnancy as secret as she could, but her fans will be glad to know that it was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians! In a new clip from the March 4 episode, the lip-kit mogul and her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, compare the size of their pregnant bellies as they tell a passerby that they’re “three months apart.” The stranger asks if they’re excited, and Khloe says they are before adding, “We both have never been through this before.” Aww! Watch the video below!

The youngest KarJenner sister gave birth to her healthy baby girl, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, while Khloe still has about a month left of her pregnancy to go. We’ve already been blessed to know that the two siblings thought it was “special” that they were expecting their first children at the same time. The Revenge Body star posted a sweet Instagram photo of her and Kylie showing off their bumps in crop tops shortly after Stormi’s birth announcement. “Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Khloe captioned the pic. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.” How sweet!

Khloe has even opened up about what she thinks of her little sister’s parenting style. “This family is just multiplying,” Khloe gushed to Extra a week after her newest niece was born. “[Kylie’s] so great. This is so natural for her… and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.” We can’t wait to watch the sisters bond over their pregnancies on Keeping Up!