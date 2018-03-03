Is Miley Cyrus Hitting On Rita Ora On Instagram? ‘I Love Your Boobs’

Is Miley Cyrus taking a pass at Rita Ora in the comments section of her latest sexy snap? Check it out and decide for yourself!

One thing we absolutely love about Miley Cyrus, 25, is how completely uninhibited she is when it comes to her sexuality! Back in her Bangerz days, she was always rocking androgynous looks that captivated us. Now, she’s crooning about California beaches and embracing her femininity and we’re equally smitten! Although she’s in a committed relationship with Liam Hemsworth, 28, she’s always shied from defining her sexuality, which we think just makes her more fascinating! It’s also why we raised an eye-brow when we saw her new comment on a photo from fellow singer Rita Ora, 27!

The British bombshell posted an insanely hot photo of herself prepping for something and let’s just say her ample assets are definitely on display, tastefully of course. “I love this shot,” she captioned the black-and-white still. To which Miley commented, “I love your boobs.” Amazing! Leave it to the “Malibu” singer to basically say what we’re all thinking! But could this comment be something more? We know these two have been pals for sometime, after all. Head here for loads more images of Rita looking hot AF!

Although we can EASILY imagine Rita and Miley having chemistry, we’re just going to assume this is a playful compliment for a woman who definitely deserves it! Besides, according to our insiders, Miley and Liam are already planning to get hitched. Although, it won’t be soon! “Both Miley and Liam are agreed that they want to wait until they’re older before thinking about any kind of wedding — they’re ecstatically happy as they are right now, and figure, if it ain’t broke why fix it?” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in January. Good point. However, we seriously can’t wait for this day to arrive!