Is ‘Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister Actually Jigsaw? Macaulay Culkin Weights In

Some fans believe Macaulay Culkin’s ‘Home Alone’ character actually grew up to be the nightmarish killer from the ‘Saw’ movies! Now the actor is addressing the theories!

For a few years, a theory began to circulate that Kevin McCallister, Macauley Culkin‘s mischievous character from Home Alone might have grown up to become Jigsaw, the terrifying killer looking to make people grateful they are alive in the Saw films! Although the logic stretches pretty thin (the child actor was 9 when he filmed the blockbuster in 1990 and somehow became an old sick man by 2004?), like many conspiracy theories online, it spread like wildfire! Now the 37-year-old actor is addressing this wild connection! See more photos of Macaulay right here.

“I’ve heard some. There’s the, oh, that I’m Jigsaw,” Culkin said when asked by Jimmy Fallon on March 2 about the numerous conspiracy theories that tend to involve him, via Entertainment Weekly. “That Kevin McCallister grew up to become Jigsaw from Saw.” So, let’s back up and examine the evidence that does support this fan theory. It’s true that both characters are fond of torturing strangers and they also tend to incorporate technology like video and audio to torment their prey. However, making sense of a boy defending his home growing up to become a man who kills people for his own amusement is a pretty drastic change. But there’s no denying that torturing home invaders is disturbing in it’s own right.

In terms of concrete connections, a clown mask does the make the briefest of appearances in the family comedy. Could it be Kevin’s? During his visit to Fallon’s show to promote his new website BunnyEars.com, Macaulay also addressed a conspiracy theory that Elvis Presley actually makes an appearance in Home Alone! Naturally he supposed portrayed the Elvis impersonator who appeared when Kevin’s mother was attempting to change flights. “I didn’t realize Elvis turned into Richard Karn,” the actor quipped, referring to an actor resembling the Home Improvement actor who appears in the background in the film. Until the next while wild theory arrives!