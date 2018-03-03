Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Independent Spirit Awards Winners List: Allison Janney & More

Allison Janney
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

The 2018 Indie Spirit Awards have arrived and we’ve got all the winners! Take a peek right here!

Are you an indie movie lover? Well then listen up because 2018 Independent Spirit Film Awards are here and the winners have gotten their laurels! It’s been a particular busy year in the indie world with films like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out and The Florida Project creating buzz and racking up nominations and rave reviews! And the award for Best Feature went to TK TK! Congratulations!

This year’s Best Female Lead category featured some insane talent vying for the prize. Among them was Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Frances McDormand, Salma Hayek and more. With films like I, Tonya and 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird winning over audiences for months, picking just one among these actresses must have been a tough call but the award went to TK TK and we think she deserves it! However, we also think Saoirse absolutely killed it this year with her leading role in Greta Gerwig‘s debut film! Head here for more photos of the stunning ingenue!

Unlike most awards shows, the Indie Awards take extra care to honor the folks who work behind the scenes to make brave, off-the-beaten-path films each year. They also take the time to recognize newcomers to the industry with their Best First Screenplay and Best First Feature catgeories. The Indie Spirit Awards also include some special prizes with incredible stories. Like the Bonnie Award, it’s named after Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo, the first female pilot to fly for a major airline. The winner receives a $50,000 grant from American Airlines. So inspiring!

Best Feature  

Call Me by Your Name         

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman 

The Florida Project  

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

Get Out          

Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird      

Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin

The Rider      

Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao

 

Best First Feature

Columbus
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz

Ingrid Goes West
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White

Menashe
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz

Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West

Patti Cake$
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira

 

John Cassavetes Award – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.

Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

Life and nothing more
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber

 

Best Director

Sean Baker
The Florida Project     

Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra       

Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name           

Jordan Peele
Get Out          

Benny SafdieJosh Safdie
Good Time     

Chloé Zhao
The Rider       

 

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird         

Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers      

Martin McDonagh
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri  

Jordan Peele
Get Out           

Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner

 

Best First Screenplay

Kris Avedisian
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried  

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick  

Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill

Kogonada
Columbus       

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West

 

Best Cinematography

 Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer  

Elisha Christian
Columbus        

Hélène Louvart
Beach Rats     

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – WINNER
Call Me by Your Name          

Joshua James Richards
The Rider

 

Best Editing        

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
Good Time 

Walter Fasano
Call Me by Your Name          

Alex O’Flinn
The Rider

Gregory Plotkin
Get Out          

Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya          

 

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek
Beatriz at Dinner        

Frances McDormand
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 Margot Robbie
I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird        

Shinobu Terajima
Oh Lucy!                  

Regina Williams
Life and nothing more 

 

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson
Beach Rats     

James Franco
The Disaster Artist 

Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out          

Robert Pattinson
Good Time      

 

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter
The Big Sick 

Allison Janney – WINNER
I, Tonya          

Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird                    

Lois Smith
Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster
Good Time

 

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha
Crown Heights                       

Armie Hammer
Call Me by Your Name          

Barry Keoghan
The Killing of a Sacred Deer 

Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri    

Benny Safdie
Good Time 

 

Robert Altman Award – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan 

 

Best Documentary

The Departure
Director/Producer: Lana Wilson

Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos

Motherland
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo 

Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon

 

Best International Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)
France
Director: Robin Campillo

A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio 

I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni 

Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd 

Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev 

 

Bonnie Award – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
Chloé Zhao

 

Jeep Truer Thank Fiction Award – The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.

Shevaun Mizrahi
Director of Distant Constellation        

Jonathan Olshefski
Director of Quest       

Jeff Unay
Director of The Cage Fighter

 

Kiehl’s Some To Watch Award – The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.

Amman Abbasi
Director of Dayveon 

Justin Chon
Director of Gook         

Kevin Phillips
Director of Super Dark Times 

 

Piaget Producers Award – The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton