Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet Pics: Robert Pattinson, Margot Robbie & More Arrive

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards are finally here! Check out your favorite celebs all decked out for the red carpet below!

While the 2018 Oscars are only a day away, the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards are about to go down! As a result, the show’s nominees and all your favorite celebs have arrived in droves for the ceremony’s red carpet. Seriously, get ready for you jaw to hit the floor with all their incredible fashion choices. Not only was Robert Pattinson, 31, seen strutting his stuff down the red carpet, but Margot Robbie, 27, who is nominated for her outstanding work in I, Tonya, showed up in a gorgeous cheetah print outfit. She also accessorized with Tiffany T hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet and rings. While there were many great looks, Margot was a real stand-out of the bunch!

Saoirse Ronan, 23, nominated for her acting in Lady Bird, was also in attendance as well. Will she beat out Margot for Best Female Lead? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell! But these weren’t the only celebs who slayed on the red carpet. Also in attendance on the award show’s star-studded red carpet was Allison Janney, Kumail Najiani, Allison Williams and Aubrey Plaza.

Meanwhile, at last year’s Independent Spirit Awards, Molly Shannon, 53, perfectly recreated a popular moment from one of her best SNL characters of all-time. After winning the award for Best Supporting Female for her performance in Other People, the actress celebrated the big moment in a hilarious way. She reprised her Superstar character Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark move. After accepting the award, she said, “I wanna say one more thing. I really, truly, in this moment feel like a… SUPERSTAR.”

Who will be the big superstar of the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, be sure to check out our gallery above!