Academy Awards: How To Watch The 2018 Oscars Ceremony & Red Carpet Online

It’s almost time for Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy Awards take place on March 2 so find out how to watch both the ceremony and the glamorous stars arrive on the red carpet online.

And the award goes to… Will The Post win Best Picture, or will Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri? Will Greta Gerwig take home the Oscar for Best Director, beating Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele and Paul Thomas Anderson? What will everybody wear? With so many questions ahead of the 90th Academy Awards, no movie buff will want to miss a single exciting second. Thankfully, both the awards show and the red carpet will be broadcast online so those who want to watch on their phones, computers or devices won’t miss out.

Facebook will host “The Oscars: All Access” from the pages of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and ABC, according to Engadget. The coverage will begin at 6:30 PM ET and will include scenes from the red carpet, interviews with presenters, nominees and performers. You can also watch the coverage from Oscar.com and ABCNews.com. This is the second year Facebook has hosted “The Oscars: All Access.” Facebook said Oscar-related videos on its site garnered over 112 million views.

Sofia Carson and Wesam Keesh will host “The Oscars: All Access,” and they’ll be joined by commentators Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons and Adnan Virk. Tom Holland – yes, Spider-Man — will also do his best Peter Parker impression when he takes over Stories on Instagram’s official account, providing a spider’s eye view of everything going on.

As for how to watch the Oscars online, ABC (who’s covering the Academy Awards ceremony) will live-stream the ceremony at ABC.com and on the ABC app. Yes, fans who want to watch those streams will need to have a cable TV provider login. They may also need to be in the right markets, as Vox indicates these services will be available in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

YouTube TV, SlingTV, Direct TV, Playstation Vue and other subscription-based services will also stream the Oscars via ABC. By the way, E! will cover the red carpet. Their coverage of all the stars arriving in all their glamorous fashions begins at 5:00 PM ET.