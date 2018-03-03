Fergie Performs For 1st Time Since National Anthem Disaster — Did She Bomb Again?

She’s back! Fergie hit the stage for the first time since her national anthem debacle! Here’s how she did!

Fergie, 42, found herself the object of seemingly endless ridicule after she performed the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20! Basically everyone in attendance struggled to keep a straight face. And the memes and GIFs were pretty merciless! However, the songstress just performed for the first time since that cringe-worthy night and she totally killed it! She took the stage at LA’s Forum during DJ Khaled‘s set and fans went completely nuts! See more photos of Fergie looking fabulous right here!

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khaled welcomed his “sister” from The Four out before they owned the stage together. Fergie’s energy was definitely high and the audience ate it up! It’s so good to see the hitmaker back in action following her much-maligned jazzy rendition of the national anthem. Her ex Josh Duhamel defended her controversial performance during a recent visit to Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show. “I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really,” he said. “It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That’s the business, you know? You’re in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.”

We’re even hearing that if Fergie gets another shot at doing the national anthem, she’d take it! “Now that a few days have passed she is still bummed that people are giving her so much hate for her performance, but that is not going to stop her from doing the song again in the future,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If a team asks her to do it, she will do it and actually looks forward to it happening because she considers the job an honor.” We’d love to see that!