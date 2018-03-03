Donald Trump Ditches Melania Because He Cares More About His Hair Than His Wife & She’s Over It

Donald Trump rather protect his hair and run for shelter on windy days than stay by his wife Melania’s side. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

President Donald Trump, 71, has definitely caused controversy after his recent outings with First Lady Melania Trump, 47, have been anything but affectionate and it turns out the Commander-in-Chief rather protect his hair from the wind instead of his wife! “Donald has never been one to hang back and wait for his partner, or to show much consideration for others—everyone who knows Donald knows it’s all about him, the whole world rotates around him, and everyone else is merely background or a side show to his main attraction,” a White House insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Plus, when it’s bad weather, like windy or raining, all of Donald’s focus is on getting inside, and out of the weather, as soon as humanly possible.”

The Donald made headlines when he was seen getting on Air Force One in some full force winds and his hair was going all over the place. It didn’t take long for internet users to take pics from the video and turn them into hilarious memes but Donald wasn’t too pleased. “The photos from a few weeks back, of Donald’s hair being blown up into the air and showing all the baldness underneath, absolutely infuriated him—he was beyond livid. Donald does not like being the butt of anybody’s joke, especially when it comes to the subject of his hair, which he is incredibly touchy, and overly-sensitive, about,” the insider continued. “Melania is used to it at this stage, and quite frankly, she would rather walk on her own anyway, at her own pace, rather than be dragged along by Donald as he rushes desperately to get inside.”

There’s been many instances where Melania did indeed walk on her own while making appearances with Donald. Whether she’s swatting his hand away or looking uncomfortable, there’s been numerous occasions in which these two looked like anything but a married loving couple. Perhaps Donald will try to focus less on his hair and more on his wife soon? We hope so, but either way, it seems like Melania’s had enough!