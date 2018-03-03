Dean McDermott Posts Sweet Video Of Son Beau’s 1st Birthday After Tori Spelling’s Breakdown

Dean McDermott took to Instagram to wish his son, Beau, a happy 1st birthday on Mar. 2 with an adorable video. See it here.

Dean McDermott, 51, may be in the midst of some difficult times with wife Tori Spelling, 44, but that didn’t stop him from taking to Instagram to wish his son, Beau, a very happy 1st birthday on Mar. 2. The doting dad posted an adorable video of Beau wearing a shirt with spaceships on it. “Time flys!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you!! #littlerockstar #firstbirthday,” Dean captioned the video. In the clip, Beau can be seen looking around while a male voice, possibly Dean’s, sings a birthday song to him and says, “Happy Birthday, handsome. I can’t believe this little man’s one.” Others can be heard celebrating in the background. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW!

Dean’s video comes on the same day that Tori posted a similar birthday video of little Beau on her Instagram. Their posts come just a day after they both made headlines when police were called to their home due to Tori having an alleged nervous breakdown. “Tori is overwhelmed with her family life and her struggles are real,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Tori is having a tough time all over, from her waning career, trust issues with her husband, she has her hands full with her several kids, a challenging relationship with her mother and her financial difficulties… everything adds up to a real tough time for the mom of five.”

While Tori and Dean get through this rough patch, they seem to be putting their kids first. They have a tight knit family of five children all under the age of eleven, which includes Liam McDermott, 10, Stella McDermott, 9, Hattie McDermott, 6, Finn McDermott, 5, do their days are understandably a lot to handle. It’s good to know that despite the issues, the proud parents are happy to celebrate little Beau’s big day and we hope they continue to do well now and in the future!