Catt Sadler Blasts E! For Firing Red Carpet Producer: ‘It’s Disappointing & Disturbing’

Former E! co-host Catt Sadler is slamming the channel for firing a producer who allowed celebrities to defend her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes! Details!

Aileen Gram-Moreno, a red carpet producer, filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission for, she claims, being fired by E! for allowing celebrities to share their support for Catt Sadler. She had resigned from her position at E! when she discovered that her male co-host was making far more than her. Now Catt herself is weighing in on the producer’s plight. “It’s disappointing that any network would order the censorship of opinions,” she told Variety. “But it’s particularly disturbing in this case because we are at a cultural tipping point where women feel more and more comfortable being vocal about issues like pay equality and sexual misconduct. To shut down those conversations is to stifle progress.”

While on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, Eva Longoria, 42, shared her support for Catt following her departure. “We’re also here for Time’s Up,” the actress said. “We support gender equity and equal pay and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well. We stand with you, Catt.” Gram-Moreno spoke with The New York Times on March 2 about how she attempted to handle the situation in light of a particular mandate from her employer. “They said, if there’s any mention of Catt in the preshow, make sure you flag it,” she said. “You’re censoring celebrities; it’s just not a good idea in my humble opinion. But it wasn’t my decision.” Clearly comments involving Catt did air during the broadcast. See all the stunning looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet here.

E! addressed Gram-Moreno’s firing in a statement to Deadline: “For the past decade Aileen Gram-Moreno was a freelancer who worked an average of 20 days per year solely for our red carpet coverage. After the Golden Globes she was asked not to return due to job performance issues. Following an attempt to force E! to pay for her silence Ms. Moreno is now spreading misleading and inaccurate information.”