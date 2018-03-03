Camila Cabello Turns 21: Celebrate With Her Sexiest Photos Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Camila Cabello! We’re celebrating the singer’s big day by looking back at her 21 hottest photos ever. Check ’em out here!

Camila Cabello is officially 21 years old! The gorgeous singer is celebrating her birthday on March 3, and we’re taking a minute to honor her by reminiscing on some of her best Instagram photos ever. Camila always keeps it classy on social media, but even she likes to post a sexy shot once in a while — whether it be a bikini pic or a smoldering selfie. The birthday girl has been using Instagram to promote her new music and tour lately, but she recently threw in a super hot pic of herself laying on a bed in an evening gown, along with various shots in her plunging Grammys gown. Slay, queen!

It’s certainly been an incredible year for Camila. She started out 20 as a new solo artist, trying to get her footing after leaving Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016. It didn’t take long for Camila to establish herself with her first songs in the spring, but it was the release of “Havana,” in August, that really solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in pop music. “Havana” eventually went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and became the first official single off Camila’s debut album, Camila. The record was released in Jan. 2018, just as its second single, “Never Be The Same,” started gaining some traction. Camila has gotten to attend some of the biggest events in music as a solo artist, and her Never Be The Same tour sold out almost immediately!

Things have been heating up in her personal life, too. In early February, photos surfaced of Camila and life coach, Matthew Hussey, 30, packing on the PDA on the beach in Mexico. It was soon confirmed that the two had been dating for a few weeks at that point.

