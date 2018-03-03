Blac Chyna & YBN Almighty Jay Have ‘Explosive Chemistry’ In Bed: ‘Can’t Keep Hands Off Each Other’

Blac Chyna and new beau YBN Almighty Jay reportedly have a hotter than ever attraction for each other and it’s led to a steamy sex life. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Blac Chyna, 29, is definitely turned on by her new hot younger boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, 18, and there’s been some amazing chemistry between the two of them, especially in the bedroom! “Blac & Jay have explosive chemistry together in the bedroom,” a source close to Chyna shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She is really turned on by him and thinks he is really mature for his age. Jay is attracted to Blac‘s feminine curves and her success. In the short time they have been together, Jay has learned a lot from Blac about business and the hip hop industry and he really values the time they spend together. Blac loves how funny Jay is, he is always making her laugh, and she really likes his sexy body. They can’t keep their hands off each other.”

The two lovebirds showed a glimpse of their bedroom play when Jay posted a video of them in bed together and added it to his Instagram story. It caused quite the hype and came just a day after they went on a sweet date in Studio City, CA. The new couple has seemed to really be enjoying each other’s company and although there’s quite a bit of an age difference between them, it’s definitely not preventing them from getting close!

Chyna looks happy to be starting something new with her singer boyfriend and putting behind her rocky dramatic past with ex Rob Kardashian, 30. Although Rob co-parents their 1-year-old daughter, Dream with Chyna, the two former lovers haven’t had the best experiences with each other and Chyna’s feud with the Kardashians has also been quite nasty. Here’s to hoping they can all find happiness and peace within the family and on their own!