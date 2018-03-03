50 Cent Brutally Disses Hospitalized Rick Ross With ‘Rocky IV’ Reference: ‘If He Dies, He Dies’

Following Rick Ross’ hospitalization, 50 cent posted a photo alluding to a scene in ‘Rocky IV’ where a character says, ‘If he dies, he dies.’ Is he throwing shade at his enemy?!

Most people would send flowers or messages of support when someone falls incredibly ill, but apparently 50 Cent, 42, has his own way of reaching out to a sick person. After news broke that Rick Ross, 42, had been hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia, the “In Da Club” singer posted a photo on Instagram that seems to be a seriously savage diss at his enemy. The image shows a still from Rocky IV from the scene where Dolph Lundgren‘s character Ivan Drago says “”If he dies, he dies,” while standing over a dying Apollo Creed. Is that the message the rapper is trying to send to his longtime enemy? If so… yikes. Check it out and decide for yourself below!

Rick was hospitalized early March 1 after someone at his Miami home called 911 saying there was a “person in distress [who] was breathing heavy and unresponsive.” After getting to the hospital, he was placed on life support, meaning that he’s currently unconscious while the machine takes over the functioning of his heart and lungs. His family and other people close to him, including one of his baby mamas, rushed to the hospital to be by his side. The group of loved ones were spotted arriving at the hospital on March 2 in a White Rolls-Royce, and were apparently so panicked that they didn’t close the doors to the vehicle, according to TMZ.

Since the hitmaker’s hospitalization, tons of fans expressed concern over his condition and sent well wishes on social media. 50 Cent is clearly not one of those fans. It’s not surprising though, since the two rappers have been feuding with each other for years. It was even so bad once that the “Candy Shop” singer posted a sex tape of one of Rick’s baby mamas. Again… yikes.