Tiny & New Group Xscap3 Drop ‘Here For It’ — Listen To Their 1st Album Without Kandi Burruss

XSCAP3 just released their first EP as a trio, called ‘Here For It’, and the songs are fire! Listen, here.

Stop what you’re doing because Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ group XSCAP3 just dropped a brand new album Here For It. This is their first release since Kandi Burruss, 41, left the group and they changed their name from Xscape. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star left the ladies for the second time in late 2017 and now the remaining girls, Tiny, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott have dropped an insanely soulful new album and we are totally loving it! They sing about “take me back down memory lane” in the chorus of the title track, and it’s like these ladies are back in the ’90s at the top of their game.

Tiny first broke the news that XSCAP3 had cooked up some new music earlier in the day on March 1, when she shared an Instagram post with a snippet of the title track. It included art that showed the the trio looking incredibly fierce in tight black shiny vinyl costumes. The 42-year-old captioned it, “#HereForIt #Xscap3 available at midnight!! Make sure u check it out on @itunes & tag me let me know how you feeling about the new music. ” With just a few lines of the harmonic, soulful ballad fans were already sold on it, commenting “Oh hell to the yessss love it yass,” and “I’m loving this song and you all sound great.”

The ladies sound fantastic and haven’t missed a beat since becoming a trio instead of a quartet, as they announced the band’s new moniker on Feb. 9. Kandi showed there’s no hard feelings in an Instagram message to the newly named group the next day where she posted a pic of the three women and wrote, “I want to send my love to my girls Xscap3 and congratulate them on the moves [they’re] making! I want everybody to know that there is no drama. It is still love with us. I support what they’re doing with the new music & I want y’all to do the same.” The love is mutual as the Tiny, LaTocha and Tamika were in the audience to cheer on Kand’si performance in Broadway’s Chicago on Feb. 17. Everyone is winning!