Travis Scott Praises The Weeknd’s New Album In A Big Way: Will It Be About Selena Gomez Split?

The Weeknd’s new album — the first since his breakup with Selena Gomez — is completed and Travis Scott says its pure fire! Get the details here.

Every good artist knows that the best way to get through heartbreak is to write some really killer songs. Apparently The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — has done just that as his fourth studio album has been completed, his first since losing girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, to Justin Bieber, 24. Already it’s getting super rave reviews from another star who has heard it start to finish. Pal Travis Scott, 25, got a listen and he says it is pure fire. The new dad took to Twitter on March 2 to declare “Abel new album is scray. It’s like when I first heard him for the first time. F**kkkkkk !!!!!”

2016’s Starboy was so damn brilliant and from what Travis has to say, it looks The Weeknd has managed to top himself. He went through so much with Selena during their 10 month romance that he had to have put that passion in to his art. They seemed like such a solid couple, attending high-profile events like the Met Gala arm and arm and always put on adorable displays of PDA. That is, until Justin re-entered her life in late Oct. of 2017. That was a month after Sel broke the news to the world that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer.

That’s a whole lot of drama in one romance. For Abel it brought wild love, his girlfriend’s life-threatening medical crisis and ultimately losing Selena to the love of her life Justin! As we all know there’s nothing like the ups and downs of a relationship that make for the best music ever. The breakup soon went south, with Selena unfollowing Abel on Instagram then he followed suit, deleting all of the pictures of her from his account for good measure. Starboy came out just a few months before Sel and Abel started dating so she was in his life for a good portion of it while he was putting the new album together, in addition to the months after their split. It doesn’t have a name or release date yet, but we’ll take Travis’ word that it’s going to be lit!