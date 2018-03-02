Kylie Jenner Vs Wendy Williams: How Travis Scott Is Helping Her Get Revenge In Their Feud

As Kylie Jenner’s feud with Wendy Williams rages on, Travis Scott is helping Kylie in the best way! Here’s how he’s supporting her amidst Wendy’s continuous disses!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is basking in the joy of being a new mother, but when she hears about Wendy Williams, 53, and her constant verbal attacks on her relationship with Travis Scott, 25, it’s hard not to get a bit frustrated. Wendy has stood by her prediction that Travis will eventually leave Kylie and the baby to live the partying lifestyle of a successful rapper. Before baby Stormi Webster was born on February 1, Wendy predicted that Travis would leave Kylie to raise the baby on her own. However, Travis hasn’t done that, and he doesn’t plan to, a source tells HollywoodLife.com. He’s sticking by Kylie’s side, and proving Wendy wrong.

“Kylie is getting the last laugh in her feud with Wendy Williams thanks to Travis,” the insider says. “Kylie’s not being petty and dwelling on it but yes, she’s pretty thrilled that Travis is proving Wendy and all the haters wrong. Don’t forget, Wendy said some pretty nasty things about how Travis was going to abandon Kylie and Stormi and that has not been the case at all.” Instead, it’s been the compete opposite. “He’s been so solid,” the source continues, adding that Travis is “the best dad and Kylie could not be happier. — She’s falling more in love with him every day.”

Throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, Wendy taunted the young star on her show. She remained adamant about her opinion that Kylie would be a single mother, even before giving birth. “At 20-years-old being pregnant, and I don’t care how much money you have, it’s got to be hard,” the talk show host said on her January 24 show. “The next reality show in the works right now might be, I got a name for you, ‘Kylie Goes It Alone’ because Travis Scott is not sticking around,” she proclaimed while laughing at a photo of the rapper. “Anyway, he’s not sticking around,” she said, once again.

Nonetheless, the couple is still going strong. In fact, Kylie and Travis celebrated Stormi’s one-month birthday on March 1, with both parents gushing over their bundle of joy on social media. First, Kylie took to Snapchat to show off the massive bouquets of pink flowers Travis had sent her in honor of Stormi’s one month in their lives. Then, both parents showed off photos of Stormi — the most we’ve seen of the little one — despite hiding her face in the snaps. Kylie also showed off her 4-week post-baby boy, aka her flat abs, on Snapchat.

Kylie and Travis welcomed a healthy baby girl, Stormi — who was 8 pounds, 9 ounces — at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 1. Kylie didn’t reveal she was pregnant or that she gave birth until February 4 when she released an 11-minute video with never-before-seen footage from her entire pregnancy. Since then, she’s returned to her normal social media use after taking a 9-month hiatus from the spotlight to enjoy her pregnancy in private. The news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke in September 2017.