Tory Lanez Drops 2nd Album ‘Memories Don’t Die’ & Fans Are Going Nuts — Stream It Here

Yas! Tory Lanez has released his sophomore album, and it’s too good. Listen here and try not to freak out over those features from Future, 50 Cent, Nav, Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous and more!

Happy New Music Friday! Tory Lanez, 25, has followed up his 2016 debut album with MEMORIES DON’T DIE today, March 2, and it’s just epic. Stream the whole record — which involves guest vocals from Future, 50 Cent, Nav, Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, Mansa and Paloma Ford, plus producer’s credits from Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco — above! Seriously, how good is it?

Of course, fans are living for the new release. “Usually I only find 1-4 tracks on an album that I can bump… This entire album getting saved to my Spotify doe!!!” one listener commented on Instagram. “This album is flawless damn,” another fan tweeted. See more photos of Tory Lanez here.

“There’s a lot of bars on this for sure, but it’s not like full of rap. It’s full of great music, like you know what I mean,” Tory said in an interview last summer with HotNewHipHop about the record. “But it’s definitely not I Told You. This album will be something different for you to love in a different way and for you to cherish in a different way.” So awesome!

Tory Lanez tour dates:

Sun, Mar 4 — The Mod Club, Toronto, ON, Canada

Tue, Mar 6 — 1720, Los Angeles, CA, US

Fri, Mar 23 — Marina Jeep Arena, Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY, US

Tue, March 27 — Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA