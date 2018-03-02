Tori Spelling ‘Struggles To Recover’ After Breakdown As Dean McDermott Steps Up With Daddy Duties

In the aftermath of Tori Spelling’s reported ‘nervous breakdown,’ we’re getting new EXCLUSIVE details on how she and her family are recovering.

Fans were shocked to learn that actress-turned-reality-star Tori Spelling suffered some type of “nervous breakdown” at her LA home on March 1. Afterwards, we learned that financial woes and endless parental duties (she has 5 children, after all) might have played a factor in the incident. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how the 44-year-old daughter of Hollywood royalty and her husband Dean McDermott, 51, are handling the situation. “Dean has stepped up big time as Tori struggles to recover from her terrible episode,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Dean is doubling down on daddy duties, taking care of the kids, driving them to school, making their lunches and cooking them dinner.” Good for him!

The insider went on to add that, although Dean has made mistakes in his marriage in the past, he’s trying to do his part as Tori recovers. “Dean has even been helping cleaning the house, he is trying to do everything. He knows his past track record with Tori isn’t the best, and he has not been the most loyal hubby so he is doing everything he can now, during her tough time, to make it up to his wife.” Head here to take a look back at Tori and Dean’s marriage.

Along with Dean’s absence in the past, Tori’s trust issues with her spouse reportedly also played a part in her highly-publicized meltdown. “Even though she has forgiven her husband Dean, Tori is still haunted by all his cheating in the past,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When he doesn’t return a call or text right away, when Dean travels for work or when he comes home late, it is all very stressful for Tori who often wonders what is really going on. She loves him but she is also scarred by their rocky history.” Let’s hope Tori is getting the time off that she needs right now.