T.I. Shows His Love For Tiny & Her New Music With Xscap3 With A Sweet Message & Sexy Pic

T.I. can’t contain how proud he is over Tiny’s new music with Xscap3! Check out the loving message he wrote her below!

When it comes to Tiny, 42, and Xscap3‘s new album Here For It, T.I., 37, is absolutely here for it. In celebration of Tiny’s E.P. release with her newly renamed group, T.I. took to Instagram to post a sexy pic of Xscap3 dressed up all in leather. In addition to the sultry photo, T.I. caption the picture, writing, “Congratulations to these Legendary Ladies on another Solid body of work. 💪🏽 Y’all Go get wit dey Drip 💧!!!!” Check out his sweet, supportive Instagram pic below!

We reported earlier how Xscap3 released their brand new album Here For It at midnight on Mar. 2. If you haven’t listened to their EP, the six new songs they released — “Memory Lane,” “Dream Killah,” “Wifed Up,” “Here For It,” “Craving” and “Last of Me” — are all bangers! Seriously, these ladies don’t miss a single beat with their new album! It’s as if no time has passed since the ’90s when they were at the top of their game!

Meanwhile, T.I. cannot get enough of Tiny’s renewed energy. A source close to him EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets. “Tiny is super psyched about the future right now, her marriage to Tip is firmly back on the right track again, and the band’s new EP is about to be released,” our source said. “Tiny feels totally on her game right now, she’s absolutely loving life, and is completely re-energized. Tiny’s actually enjoying recording and performing even more this time round, and she feels blessed to be given this second chance to bask in the spotlight.”

