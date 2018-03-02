‘Thoroughbreds’ Trailer: Anton Yelchin’s Final Film Looks Truly Twisted

Anton Yelchin’s final film appearance is in ‘Thoroughbreds’, where he teams up with two young girls trying to plot a murder. The trailer is INSANE.

Thoroughbreds is due in theaters on March 9, and, sadly, it marks the end of Anton Yelchin‘s film career. The movie wrapped just two weeks before his tragic accidental death on June 19, 2016 and is the last of his unseen projects to be released since. In the trailer for the black comedy we learn that Anton’s character, Tim, is a drug dealer who gets tied up with two very twisted teenage girls. Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke) are two girls with a problem: Mark, Lily’s stepdad, who wants to send her away to boarding school. Their plan? To kill him, obviously.

Plot aside, the trailer is very intense. We see the two girls as they plot different ways to kill Mark, including bringing Tim into their home with a loaded gun. Not the best idea, right? It seems as if the two girls hire Tim to kill Mark, but it also seems like they get the opportunity to do it themselves. After all, there are a couple of quick clips showing both Amanda and Lily holding a large kitchen knife as Mark moves around his massive mansion. However, the trailer ends with Tim sitting in a bathtub bleeding from the head. So, what happens to Tim and Mark? We’ll just have to wait and see when Thoroughbreds arrives in theaters on March 9! Can’t wait!