29 Powerful Photos Of Beyonce, & More Fighting To Make Sure The Future Is Female

From supporting female politicians to educating the next generation, check out these amazing pics of stars doing good for girls everywhere.

Now, more than ever, is the time to be thinking about how to make the future an equal, inspiring place for the next generation of girls. From speaking out against sexual assault, to advancing the educational opportunities of young women, female celebrities are working tirelessly to make our world better for everyone who lives in it.

“The Future Is Female” is more than a slogan on a T-shirt. It’s an understanding that future generations will benefit from women and other marginalized citizens holding more leadership positions in all aspects of our predominantly male-dominated society. In order to ensure that future happens though, we need to give young girls the tools they need to chip away at that much-too-high glass ceiling. Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, and Karlie Kloss, are just some of the women who’ve partnered with or created organizations dedicated to bettering education for girls.

During her time as First Lady, Michelle started Let Girls Learn, a government initiative that worked to ensure adolescent girls get the education they deserve. Reese’s company Draper James partnered with Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to be “”Strong, Smart, and Bold” through direct service and advocacy. Draper James also partnered with the organization to sponsor in-school and after-school classes in Nashville middle and high schools to teach preteens and teens about the effects of the economy at a local and national level, as well as how to manage, invest, and save money. Karlie started Kode With Klossy, which teaches girls how to code and consider a career in tech.

But educating young girls isn’t even half the battle. Leadership positions are great, but not if we’re terrified to keep them thanks to male coworkers who abuse their power. Thankfully, women in Hollywood have started a much-needed conversation about sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace, and they’re amplifying victims’ voices to eradicate these harmful work environments. America Ferrera, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashley Judd, and Emma Watson, among countless others, have been integral pillars in starting the Time’s Up initiative on the heels of the #MeToo movement. From giving Women’s March speeches to bringing activists as dates and wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes, these women are pushing this conversation to the forefront of our collective consciousness — which is exactly where it needs to be.

But there are even more famous women who have leant their voices to causes dedicated to bringing us all one step closer to a better, safer, more equal world. Click through the gallery above to see empowering photos of female celebrities fearlessly fighting for a more feminized future.