Safaree Samuels Reveals ‘Crazy’ Fights Ended Nicki Minaj Romance: ‘Not Gonna Have Hands Put On Me’

Safaree Samuels just brought some crazy allegations against Nicki Minaj, his ex of over a decade. He finally admitted why he had to walk away from their relationship and it’s shocking…

After Safaree Samuels, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 35, broke up in 2014, no one really knew exactly why they ended things after 12 years of dating. In a January 15 interview, Safaree admitted that he was the one to “walk away,” but he didn’t make the final decision to end things. The rapper hinted to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he wasn’t the reason they had split, but he was the one to “pack up and leave.” But, now he’s talking, and the alleged truth is something no one saw coming. Safaree got serious when he stopped by The Casey Crew podcast, hosted by his good friend, DJ Envy and his wife Gia. Listen to the interview in full, above.

Safaree first explained that when Nicki’s career was took off, the dynamic of their relationship changed completely. “I ended up being trained to be that kind of person. Like, in the beginning, its like aight, ‘Lil Wayne wanna holla at you? Imma shut my mouth and let’s see where this is gonna go,” he recalled. “I can’t give you what he can give you so I’m gonna support.’ I was just doing that for so long it was programmed in my head.”

After that, Safaree claims things got extremely worse between him and Nicki, to which DJ Envy backed him up. “I don’t wanna say you were battered, but you were an abused boyfriend,” DJ Envy said. “Sometimes Safaree couldn’t leave the crib…because [Safaree] was sheltered,” the host continued.