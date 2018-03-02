Interview
Safaree Samuels Reveals ‘Crazy’ Fights Ended Nicki Minaj Romance: ‘Not Gonna Have Hands Put On Me’

Safaree Samuels just brought some crazy allegations against Nicki Minaj, his ex of over a decade. He finally admitted why he had to walk away from their relationship and it’s shocking…

After Safaree Samuels, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 35, broke up in 2014, no one really knew exactly why they ended things after 12 years of dating. In a January 15 interview, Safaree admitted that he was the one to “walk away,” but he didn’t make the final decision to end things. The rapper hinted to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he wasn’t the reason they had split, but he was the one to “pack up and leave.” But, now he’s talking, and the alleged truth is something no one saw coming. Safaree got serious when he stopped by The Casey Crew podcast, hosted by his good friend, DJ Envy and his wife Gia. Listen to the interview in full, above. 

Safaree first explained that when Nicki’s career was took off, the dynamic of their relationship changed completely. “I ended up being trained to be that kind of person. Like, in the beginning, its like aight, ‘Lil Wayne wanna holla at you? Imma shut my mouth and let’s see where this is gonna go,” he recalled. “I can’t give you what he can give you so I’m gonna support.’ I was just doing that for so long it was programmed in my head.”

After that, Safaree claims things got extremely worse between him and Nicki, to which DJ Envy backed him up. “I don’t wanna say you were battered, but you were an abused boyfriend,” DJ Envy said. “Sometimes Safaree couldn’t leave the crib…because [Safaree] was sheltered,” the host continued.

Safaree explained further — “Nah, Nah that’s true, but it’s because she was sheltered, she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that,” he said. “I was really comfortable, but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.”
The rapper then recalled an incident where Nicki apparently asked him to get one of her bags from another room, at the time they were dating. However, the alleged manner in which she asked him caused him not to respond to her request. Safaree finally explained when things got to be too much. “I walked away, I’m not a confrontational person and I don’t like to argue,” he admitted. “We’re not gonna be doing this all day every day, I’m not gonna have hands put on me and the verbal—it takes a while to get over that,” he said.
After the split, Safaree said the relationship took a toll on his confidence. “It took me a while to have my confidence that’s why I was going to the gym so hard… It took me a good 4 and 1/2 years to be like, ‘Okay, now I’m me and I’m walking in my own.’”
In 2016, it was reported that Safaree sued Nicki Minaj for alleged “physical and emotional abuse.” Nicki tweeted at the time that she had been “served with a lawsuit” on May 9th of that year.
Then, in March 2017, Safaree told Wendy Williams, 53, that he wrote “100%” of Nicki’s music with her when they were together and received no pay for their “collaborative efforts.”
As you may know, naked photos of Safaree were leaked on the internet on February 25. “This is the first time I even left my crib since it happened,” Safaree admitted to The Breakfast Club on March 2. “It’s not something I want out there, you know what I’m saying? My nieces, they follow me, they watch everything I do, and my mom and my sisters….” Later on, he clarified, “I would NEVER, ever [leak my own picture]. Why, randomly, now, would I say…I’m going to do that?”