Ryan Seacrest Tries Moving Past Sex Harassment Scandal By Getting Pumped For Oscars With Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest just posted an Instagram pic with Kelly Ripa with no mention of his sexual misconduct scandal! See his post teasing the upcoming Oscars here!

Ryan Seacrest, 43, is staying absolutely silent on his social media about his sexual misconduct scandal. One of his latest Instagram pics featuring his Live co-host Kelly Ripa, 47, makes no mention of the misconduct allegations at all and solely focuses on his preparations for the Oscars. In addition to the picture and Boomerang he posted with his co-host, Ryan also captioned the photo, writing, “The pre-show before the big show before the after show. #Oscars.” This post comes on the heels of E!’s confirmation that Ryan would still be leading the network’s coverage of the Oscars’ red carpet. Check out the full Instagram pic below!

We reported earlier how Kelly publicly stood by Ryan amid the allegations made against him, but she wasn’t the only one running to his defense. Jimmy Kimmel, 50, the host of the Oscars, also spoke in his defense, telling Variety, “Listen, you know, we should at the very least afford people the opportunity for truth, what the facts of the story are before hanging them out to dry.” Jimmy also admitted that he wouldn’t refuse an interview with Ryan on the day of the Oscars.

In addition, Ryan’s girlfriend Shayna Taylor, 26, also posted a lengthy message of support to her Instagram, writing, “I love you so much Ryan. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. ♥️ #iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest.”

