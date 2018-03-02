Rihanna ‘Thinking’ About Babies With Hassan Jameel: Does She Love Him More Than Chris Brown?

Now that Rihanna has turned 30, she’s thinking about some big life goals. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s ready to start a family with BF Hassan Jameel.

There’s nothing like the passing of time to make one look around at their life. Rihanna turned 30 on Feb. 20 and now she’s thinking about what’s ahead with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel,, 37, and what she wants out of their relationship. “Rihanna is madly in love with Hassan and she’s starting to plan for a future with him. This is the first guy since Chris (Brown) that’s made her feel this way, like she wants to settle down. She and Hassan mostly meet up in Europe, it’s a good midway point for them. But now she’s talking about making it her full-time base so she can have even more time with him,” a source close to the “Work” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are very serious and now that Rihanna has hit the big 3-0 she’s thinking about stuff like marriage and family a lot more. She always thought she would have kids by this age so that’s on her mind now too. She and Hasaan aren’t rushing into anything, but that is where her head is going. It really seems like she’s met her Prince Charming,” our insider continues. For now Rihanna has a baby she is working on that is her ninth studio album, which fans have been waiting for since 2016’s Anti.

Right now RiRi is enjoying being loved and treated so well by the handsome Saudi businessman. “This guy has completely swept her off her feet. For a long time she worried that she’d never love anyone as much as Chris, but Hassan is showing her it’s possible. Chris will always be her first true love but Hassan has made his own mark. It’s two different kind of loves but equally strong,” our source adds. RiRi was just 20 and Chris only 19 when they broke up in 2009 following his awful physical assault on her. They were still kids practically. Nearly a decade later the singer’s so strong and fierce and is happily in love again. She found herself a man who totally respects her and likes to keep their relationship out of the public spotlight. It’s the happy ending Rihanna’s always deserved.