Rick Ross Hooked Up To Heart & Lung Machine In Cardio Unit — Did He Have A Heart Attack?

Rick Ross’ heart & lung functions have been taker over by a machine he’s hooked up to! Find out about the rapper’s scary current condition here!

Following his shocking hospitalization earlier on Mar. 1, Rick Ross, 42, is now hooked up to a machine that has taken over the important functions of his heart and lungs, TMZ reports. Apparently, the rapper is getting this treatment at a cardio unit at a Miami hospital, which is strong indication that he potentially suffered a heart attack. Indications of the rapper’s potential heart attack could have been exhibited by the respiratory issues he was suffering from when he was taken to the hospital. After his scary medical incident, Rick has reportedly been put on a form of life support called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before the blood is then pumped into his bloodstream again. Clearly, the rapper’s current medical situation is very serious and dire, but we all hope that this extensive treatment means the rapper will pull through this trying time.

We reported earlier how someone at Rick’s Miami home called authorities around 3:30 am on Mar. 1, claiming there was a “person in distress [who] was breathing heavy and unresponsive.” Supposedly, the caller tried waking up Rick up to no avail and found that the rapper was “slobbing out of the mouth.” He was later rushed to the hospital and given respiratory treatment “possibly for pneumonia.”

Of course, this isn’t the first medical issue Rick has suffered from. On two different flights back in 2011, Rick suffered two seizures. After doctors weren’t able to determine a cause for his seizures in their tests, Rick made it his mission to change his lifestyle and diet, slimming down by 100 lbs.

Click here to see pics of Rick and his Liz Halgethorn!