‘Uncensored’: Rick Ross Reflects On His Parents Divorce & Father’s Devastating Death

Rick Ross, 42, is just like so many of us: his parents divorced when he was younger. On the Sunday, March 4 episode of Uncensored on TV One, the rapper shares that despite his tumultuous relationship with his father, William Leonard Roberts, their love for one another was “genuine.” In the EXCLUSIVE clip provided to HollywoodLife, Rick shared: “Even with the distance, even with the separation or the time in between us, I never contested the love.” His mom, Tommie Roberts, also had nothing but nice things to say about Rick’s late father. “Once we divorced he always stayed in contact with us. We always stayed in contact. He always would send Will books. Will is well read,” Tommie said, referring to Rick by his birth name, William, as he was named after his father.

Rick goes on to share that because of his parents divorce, he watched his mother hustle to make sure her children were well taken care of. “My mom was a hustler. She always went hard. She had two jobs every day and on Wednesday she had three,” Rick explains, praising his moms hard work over the years. “It gave me a lot more understanding of women, you know? And I appreciate them even that much more seeing how strong a woman can be. So I’m extremely grateful for that situation,” Rick continued to share.

Just days before Rick’s Uncensored episode aired it was reported that he was rushed to the hospital on Friday, March 2. The rapper was reportedly found unconscious inside his Miami, Florida home in the middle of the night when someone called 911 to get him help.

