Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inviting 2,600 Commoners To Wedding: Who Will Score The Lucky Invite?

A lucky 2600 commoners are getting invites to the royal wedding, Kensington Palace announced. Here’s who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected to attend their big day!

Prince Harry‘s mother was dubbed “the people’s princess,” and it seems that he’s dedicated to honoring that legacy. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a palace press release said. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.”

There are over 2600 public citizens expected to get invites to the wedding festivities, but the guest list isn’t just random — it’s extremely curated. An estimated 1200 guests will be citizens from different backgrounds across the United Kingdom. “The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” read the palace’s press release. Another 100 guests will be students from local schools. Another 200 — members of charities and organizations that Harry and Meghan support.