Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Inviting 2,600 Commoners To Wedding: Who Will Score The Lucky Invite?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
A lucky 2600 commoners are getting invites to the royal wedding, Kensington Palace announced. Here’s who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected to attend their big day!

Prince Harry‘s mother was dubbed “the people’s princess,” and it seems that he’s dedicated to honoring that legacy. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a palace press release said. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom.”

There are over 2600 public citizens expected to get invites to the wedding festivities, but the guest list isn’t just random — it’s extremely curated. An estimated 1200 guests will be citizens from different backgrounds across the United Kingdom. “The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” read the palace’s press release. Another 100 guests will be students from local schools. Another 200 — members of charities and organizations that Harry and Meghan support.

More guests: 610 people from the Windsor Castle community! That includes 530 members of the royal households and Crown Estate, as well as those who live in Windsor Castle, and members of St. George’s Chapel (where the royal couple will be married). The guest list for the ceremony itself has not been released, though the crowd is expected to be much smaller than that seen at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s nuptials at Westminster Abbey. St. George’s Chapel seats a capacity of about 800 guests. We’ll find out soon, though!
Harry and Meghan’s wedding will take place at 12pm GMT (7am ET) on May 19. Prior to the ceremony, there will be a public procession route through Windsor. Following the ceremony, the newlywed royals will again embark on another procession via carriage ride to their wedding reception. How exciting!