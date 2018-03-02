Safaree Samuels Admits Nicki Minaj Only Dated Him For His Package & Reveals If He’ll Star In Porn

Long before fans raved over Safaree Samuels’ nude photos, Nicki Minaj had him all to herself. Now, he admits that even SHE was impressed by his junk!

Nicki Minaj has been MIA while working on new music for the last few months, but when her ex, Safaree Samuels‘, nude photos leaked online, last month, her name was brought into the equation. In a new interview with TMZ, Safaree is asked about how he thinks Nicki feels about the pics coming out, and he admits, “The funny thing is, she used to always say to me that…if you didn’t have ‘that thing,’ I would be….” He trails off at the end of the sentence, then explains that his ex would always crack up laughing after she said it, but clearly, Safaree’s penis was a topic of discussion throughout the relationship! For more on Safaree, listen to our podcast here!

As Safaree previously revealed, his phone has been blowing up with DMs and more since the photos leaked. However, he’s adamant that porn is NOT something he wants to be involved in, even though the offers have come in. “I don’t want to do porn,” he reiterated. “I want to do music, TV and entertainment.” During his interview with The Breakfast Club on Feb. 27, Safaree admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the picture leak, but he seems to be embracing it more now — especially since his bookings have gone up in the days since!

He also made it clear that he did NOT leak the photos on his own, although many were convinced that he did so for publicity. “It’s not something I ant out there,” he explained. “My nieces, they follow me, they watch everything I do. And my mom and my sisters. Why, randomly, now, would I say…I’m going to [leak my own nude photos]?”