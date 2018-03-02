Nick Jonas & Annalisa Azaredo: Inside Their ‘Whirlwind Fairytale Romance’ Down Under

Nick Jonas is having a blast with his Australian summer crush Annalisa Azaredo. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details inside their down under romance.

What was a trip down under to visit his brother has turned into something more for Nick Jonas. The 25-year-old managed to capture the heart of Sydney resident Annalisa Azaredo and the two are having an adorable romance.”Nick and Annalisa were introduced through mutual friends and things took off quickly for the pair. Since meeting they have spent a ton of time together and it has been a total summer crush down under,” a source close to the singer/actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The new couple had the mother of all super dates on Feb. 28, spending the day soaking in the sights. Annalisa showed him around Sydney on a sweet bike ride and they ended up at the beach, photographed cuddling and kissing. Once night fell the date got even hotter as they were spotted putting on a huge PDA show, openly making out at the Watson’s Bay Hotel after dinner and drinks. Nick let the world know he was onto something special the day prior when he began following Annalisa on Instagram.

“Nick has totally swept Annalisa off her feet and she feels like spending time with him has been like a whirlwind, fairytale romance. Nick is really sweet and nice to her and she really likes him a lot. It has all been very quick, sudden, unexpected and fun for both of them,” our insider adds. See hot pics of Nick, here.

Annalisa has been rocked by the attention of her new relationship, as she deleted all of her social media accounts once word of her dating Nick broke. It must be such a shock for a private person who studied biomedical sciences at the University of Melbourne to suddenly be thrust into the world of a famous celebrity. Time will tell if this relationship can go the distance as Nick is in Sydney visiting his brother Joe Jonas, 28, who is currently a coach on The Voice Australia. But hey, if it lasts she can rack up some great frequent flyer miles visiting him in Hollywood.