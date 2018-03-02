LeBron James Scores After Dribbling Ball Through Tristan Thompson’s Legs — Watch Insane Play

All hail the king! LeBron James pulled off another unreal pass during a Cleveland Cavaliers’ game, bouncing the ball between Tristan Thompson’s legs before scoring!

With just eight minutes left in the first quarter of the March 1 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James, 33, decided to give ESPN’s SportsCenter their highlight of the night. With LeBron’s teammate (and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy) Tristan Thompson, 26, defending against Robert Covington, 27, LeBron decided to blast by Joel Embiid, 23, by bouncing the ball behind his back and … between Tristan’s legs. Yes, King James nutmegged his own teammate. This brilliant move allowed LeBron to nail the layup and put some points on the board.

Judging by LeBron’s backwards swagger afterwards, he knew he pulled off something special. He even commented on it hours after the game. “The young generation would say I was in my bag,” he tweeted, “and haters will say it fake.” Actually, haters would say that despite LeBron’s 30 points, the Cavs failed to secure the win. The 76ers went over the Cavs, 108-97. While the Cavs lost the game, it seems LeBron won the night. After all, no one’s really talking about any pass JJ Redick, 33, did (though the did lead Philly with 22 points. Way to go, JJ.)

“It was planned for me to go behind my back,” LeBron told reporters about the pass after the game, per ESPN. “It was not planned for me to go through Tristan’s legs. … but some of the best alley oops are some of the worst passes.” LeBron said he didn’t even know that he had pulled off the stunt that left everyone shook. “I didn’t even know until halftime. One of my guys at the NBA showed me, and I was like ‘ah, yeah. Okay. That’s one of the best plays in my career.”

Though the world was buzzing about another unreal pass from King James, LeBron made sure to show some love to the Sixers, including their young superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, 21. “I told y’all a while back that my young King was next in line!” LeBron captioned an Instagram picture of him smiling alongside with Ben Simmons. “Getting better and better every night out! Tonight another example of that. Fun to watch and compete against you again and #TheProcess @joelembiid. Remember lil bro settle for nothing less than GREATNESS!!!”