Kylie Jenner Called Out For Holding Baby Stormi With Long Nails: How Does She Even Change Diapers?

Fans are slamming Kylie Jenner for rocking long nails in the earliest days of motherhood! See what people are saying!

Dying to know why exactly Kylie Jenner, 20, decided to keep her pregnancy a secret up until days after her child Stormi Webster arrived? Well, this new scandal might help explain her unwillingness to share the process with fans! On March 1, the reality star shared an adorable photo of herself and her newborn to mark her first month of motherhood. However, some fans immediately honed in on her long fake nails and began to wonder how she was able to take care of her child while rocking those acrylics? Head here take a look back at Kylie post-pregnancy body!

Let’s just say fans were pretty brutal when debating Kylie’s parental fitness in light of her nails! “You know Kylie Jenner has a nanny. Ain’t no way she’s changing diapers with those long-ass acrylics,” one fan wrote. “ok but how does kylie jenner change her baby’s diapers w/ nails [this] long?? poor stormi thinkin edward scissorhands tryna wipe her butt,” another chimed in. “They’re loving apart & in different states, want to take it slow, yeah having a baby is taking it slow. @KylieJenner can’t even change diapers with those talons. Great parents,” yet another wrote. Yikes!

However, some fans have came to her defense. “There are killings going on # syria. Thousands of people dying out of hunger. And here we are worrying about Kylie Jenner, her baby and her freaking diapers. I mean seriously?” one wrote. “LEAVE HER ALONE!!!! Literally it’s the most annoying thing to see, do u have nothing better to do with ur lives than post about Kylie Jenner unable to change diapers because of her nails? Or Kim being over her pink hair? Do something useful!!!!!” another added. Perhaps Kylie skipped sharing her pregnancy in order to side-step moments just like this!

You know Kylie Jenner has a nanny. Ain’t no way she’s changing diapers with those long ass acrylics. pic.twitter.com/qRcjWXlJ23 — Lauren (@_Lauren_Bailey_) February 15, 2018

There are killings going on #syria

Thousands of people dying out of hunger

And here we are worrying about Kylie Jenner, her baby and her freaking diapers

I mean seriously? https://t.co/nZoIh1KJOo — Iffatwani (@IffatWani) March 2, 2018

ok but how does kylie jenner change her baby’s diapers w/ nails is long??

poor stormi thinkin edward scissorhands tryna wipe her butt pic.twitter.com/qiNnqHsYiT — krista summerow (@kristasummerow) February 14, 2018

They're loving apart & in different states, want to take it slow, yeah having a baby is taking it slow. @KylieJenner can't even change diapers with those talons. Great parents. — Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) February 16, 2018

Do u think kylie Jenner hires someone to change her babies diapers — em (@emmaclaark) March 1, 2018

Nobody worry, @KylieJenner doesn't have to get her acrylic nails removed because the nurses she hires will be changing all the diapers, feeding all the bottles and giving all the motherly love. — Caroline S. (@CarolineSalis) February 6, 2018