Kylie Vs. Kourtney Vs. Kim: Flat Stomachs After Babies — Who Bounced Back From Pregnancy Best?

Kylie Jenner revealed her flat abs only a month after giving birth, but she’s not the only sis who’s dropped baby weight fast! See Kylie, Kim & Kourtney’s toned tummies post-pregnancy!

Kylie Jenner, 20, stunned her fans on March 1 when she flaunted her flat abs in a Snapchat video just four weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster. But the youngest KarJenner sister isn’t the only hot mama in the family. Kim, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, both have multiple children and killer bods, which means they’re both had a few goes at perfecting their baby weight-loss game. Which sis had the most effective strategy?

The lip-kit mogul has dropped her baby weight quickly, but it’s not because of any insane eating habits or rigorous exercise routine. “Kylie is not on any sort of diet, people just assume she is because she’s dropped the weight so fast,” a Kardashian insider told HL. “Her big weight loss secret is breastfeeding and good genetics. She has always had a great metabolism and breastfeeding has kicked it into high gear.” Whatever she’s doing (or not doing) is definitely working! In the March 1 video she shared, she confidently showed off a taut tummy while wearing nothing but a crop top and string bikini bottoms.

Our insider added that Kim is “jealous” of how easy it is for Kylie to slim down after pregnancy since she had to work hard to lose her own post-baby weight. In a blog post on her website in Aug. 2016, the social media maven revealed that it took her “a good six or seven months” to get back to the weight she was before getting pregnant with Saint West. After giving birth, she “set goals” for herself, and admitted that even though she was “motivated” it was still hard work. “It isn’t easy to just bounce back. I was so jealous of women who had these cute little baby bellies and would gain 25 pounds — and then, a few weeks after giving birth, somehow look exactly like they did before they were pregnant … That’s not me.” Around the same time, she also revealed that she lost nearly 60 pounds since welcoming her second child into the world.

After Kourt gave birth to Reign Disick, her trainer Don Brooks explained her fitness routine to E! News. Brooks revealed that the oldest Kardashian sister would train three to five times a week and perform a variety of high-octane moves within her hour sessions. Planking was one of those go-to exercises, but she’d take it up a level by opening and closing her legs like scissors while raising and dropping her hips at the same time. While it’s been a little over 3 years since her third kid was born, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did recently reveal that she only weighs 98 pounds on an episode of the reality show.

