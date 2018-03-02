Kourtney Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian got into a huge fight on a new sneak peek for ‘KUWTK’! Watch the moment Kourtney called Khloe a ‘pregnant whore’ here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, called her own sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, a “pregnant whore” in a wild sneak peek for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that gets very, very heated. While a very silent Kim Kardashian, 37, watches on during their ferry ride to Alcatraz, Khloe and Kim erupted into a huge fight that all started over Kourtney being on her phone. From there, things escalated extremely quickly to a ridiculous degree. Check out the entire clip of their scary confrontation below!

We reported earlier about the fight that ended with Kourtney slamming Khloe with her “pregnant whore” diss. At first, Khloe instigated the fight with her sister, saying, “What the f**k are you here for?! Get off your f**king phone call! You’re like a waste of space in my meter right now. You’re annoying as f**k now when we’re together. This is what you do, you’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.” After Kourtney briefly tries to defend her phone call, Khloe flies off the handle even more.

Khloe went on to argue, “When we were in Costa Rica I looked crazy because I’m the one always trying to get you to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy. You’ll be the f**king bitch.” And after that, Kourtney did not hold back. “F*ck you, you f*cking whore. You pregnant whore.” Of course, the clip ends with all the sisters back on good terms again, with Khloe remarking about the Ghiradeli chocolate shop. It appears their recent spat is all water under the bridge (and the ferry). Crisis averted!

Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s hottest, sexiest PDA moments of all-time!