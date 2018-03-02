Kim Kardashian’s Revenge Trip To Tokyo: Why She Uninvited Kanye West

Was Kanye West originally traveling to Japan with Kim Kardashian? Here’s why he didn’t end up going!

As fans know, Kim Kardashian, 37, as well her sisters Khloe, 33, and Kourtney, 38, are currently in Japan filming segments for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It’s a girls trip and this trio appears to be living it up while overseas! However, according to sources, Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 40, was originally planning to join them! So, why on Earth didn’t the hitmaker make the trip as well? Well, word has it Kimmie didn’t want him to go! See more photos of Kim and Kanye through the years right here!

“When Kim was first planning her trip to Japan she was saying Kanye was going to come,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she changed her mind and uninvited him. She felt like it was his turn to stay home in LA with the kids. She’s still annoyed that he took off for Europe right after Chicago [West] was born, this was her chance to get a little payback.” Oh snap! That’s definitely one way to put a neglectful spouse in their place!

As we previously reported, Kanye (as well as Travis Scott‘s) absence has been a serious headache for the Kardashian clan with new babies arriving. “Kris [Jenner] needs the men to be present to shoot scenes with the sisters but more importantly, Kris wants the guys to behave like adults and take care of her daughters,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, the guys are simply not around. With Kim and Kanye‘s newborn baby at home Kris can’t understand why Kanye is spending so much time on the road. Kris wants him home, with Kim, helping out with the family right now.” Looks like payback has arrived!