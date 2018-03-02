‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Gets Married & Has A Baby On The Way

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is now married with a baby on the way! We’ve got his life changing announcement, here. Kevin McKidd‘s character on Grey’s Anatomy has been really unlucky in love, but the actor is one fortunate guy in real life. The 44-year-old Scot who plays Dr. Owen Hunt just announced that he has tied the knot and that his new wife is already pregnant! He made the big announcement March 2 on his website, showing a photo of his wedding to private chef Arielle Goldrath. “Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family. My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!” he revealed.

The photo shows Kevin in a traditional Scottish kilt for the ceremony and his bride looks so beautiful in a lace fitted long sleeve dress with her sizable baby bump already showing. Yes, co-stars from the hit ABC series were on hand to witness the nuptials as Kevin added, “Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance. He continued, “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!” We’ve dying to know if former co-star Sandra Oh, 46, made the guest list as they’re still close. She attended his Aug. 2015 birthday party though she’s already left Grey‘s where her character Dr. Cristina Yang was Owen’s former wife. Fans would love nothing more than to see Sandra and Kevin together for old times sake…at his very own wedding!

The ceremony went down at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch so his cast mates didn’t have to go far for the beautiful ceremony. Kevin was previously married to Jane Parker for 17 years, divorcing in 2016. They have two children daughter Iona, 15, and son Joseph, 17, and from his wedding announcement, his kids are thrilled that they’re going to be welcoming a new little brother or sister.