Kelly Ripa Reportedly Livid Over Ryan Seacrest Scandal: They ‘Oversell Their Friendship’

She may have defended Ryan Seacrest amidst his sexual misconduct scandal, but a new report claims that Kelly Ripa is secretly seething over the allegations. Here’s why.

Kelly Ripa is reportedly not happy about what the sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest may mean for her talk show, Live! With Kelly & Ryan. “Kelly doesn’t want to risk anything happening to Live!,” an insider tells Page Six. “She is understandably livid because it could potentially f*** up her show.” So, why did she openly support Ryan on-air during the show’s March 1 episode? “They oversell their friendship,” the paper’s source claims. “Her reputation is rolled up in this — this is her show. For Kelly, there’s not a Plan B. She had to make a decision and rally around him.” To hear more on Ryan, listen to our podcast here!

Earlier this year, an investigation by E! into Suzie Hardy’s sexual misconduct claims against Ryan provided “insufficient evidence” that he acted inappropriately. However, when she went public with her allegations on Feb. 26, the story made headlines once again. Ryan has continued to deny the accusations, and claims Suzie is only making the allegations so he will pay her millions of dollars. Meanwhile, E! has stood by its “comprehensive” investigation, and Ryan is still expected to host the network’s red carpet show at the Oscars on March 4.

“You are a privilege to work with and I adore you,” Kelly said of Ryan on March 1. “I know what an easy professional you are and I love working with you every day.” Meanwhile, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that the talk show host would be “heartbroken and devastated” if it was found that the claims against Ryan are true.

“I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth,” Ryan said in a statement. “But in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”