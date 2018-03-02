Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Why Even Her Friends Are Starting To Trust That He’s Good For Her Now

Selena Gomez’s friends were ‘wary’ of her relationship with Justin Bieber, but they’re reportedly warming up to him! Here’s why they’ve changed their minds about him this time around.

When Selena Gomez, 25, rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, 24, in Oct. 2017, not everyone in her life was thrilled about it — but it looks like that’s all changed! “Their friends who thought they were crazy to get back together think they’ve been good for each other,” a source close to the “Love Yourself” singer told People.

We’re happy to hear that the “Wolves” singer’s closest pals have warmed up to her boyfriend, especially since we previously heard her friends were “really wary” of the relationship when they got back together. “Nobody is a big fan of his, and everyone is worried that he’s going to hurt her and break her heart again,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Glad to see things have changed!

People‘s insider added that the couple’s dynamic is “really different” from the times they dated in the past. “They continue to get guidance individually and as a couple from their pastors and are trying not to go down a toxic route again,” the source said. “They’re not putting pressure on themselves. They have both been through a lot since the last time they dated so they’re getting to know each other again.”

When the pair reunited last fall, their fans came out of the woodwork in droves to support the relationship, and every date they went on had people freaking out. But now, things have calmed down, and they’ve found a way to keep their romance on the DL. “They have quiet date nights, go to church together and hang out with their friends. They are serious about making things work this time,” the insider continued.

The 13 Reasons Why producer even made her relationship Instagram official in a super low-key way. When the Grammy winner turned 24 on March 1, his girlfriend posted a photo on the social media platform of herself giggling, pointing to a Polaroid on her face that seemed to depict Justin. “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” she captioned the sweet birthday shoutout. Way to drop the bomb, Sel!

But there’s definitely been evidence that friends have been OK with the most recent rise of Jelena. Taylor Swift, 28, who once stuck her tongue out after seeing her bestie kiss JB, shared an Instagram video recently that proved she’s still BFFs with Selena. In the background of a clip focused on Tay’s cats, fans spotted a framed photo of the two singers together. Aww! Now that’s a love everyone can get behind.