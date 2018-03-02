Justin Bieber: Inside His Low-Key 24th Birthday Celebrations — But Where Was Selena Gomez?

For his 24th birthday, Justin Bieber decided to celebrate in the most chill way with the people he loves. Did that include on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez?

Yes, Justin Bieber is really a 24-year-old man now. Hard to believe, right? The baby faced singer celebrated his big day by meeting up with some friends for a low-key lunch at the London in West Hollywood, California, reports E! Online. After lunch, the group hopped into their limos and headed over to MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, according to the report. Sadly there was no sign of his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 25, but Justin’s longtime friends Scooter Braun, Carl Lentz and Ryan Good were all there. But, that’s not where the fun ended! HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Justin and his BFF, Alfredo Flores, hit up Dave & Busters — one of JB’s favorite places!

The two “were in Dave & Buster’s very briefly,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife. “They walked in and played like two games and walked around and were laughing it up ’til people started noticing [Justin].” Unfortunately Justin wasn’t able to spend a lot of time palling around due to the fact he was recognized, but our eyewitness said that Justin and Alfredo showed up on their own without any security. After they left Dave & Buster’s, another eyewitness spotted Justin checking out the Oscars set up! For those of you who are unfamiliar with the area, Dave & Buster’s is located at Hollywood & Highland where the Dolby Theatre is. Since the Oscars are held in the Dolby Theatre the entire area around it becomes the red carpet, which is what Justin was checking out. Pretty cool, huh?

Here’s to hoping Justin had a very, very happy birthday — and that he got to see his girl, Selena, before the day was over!